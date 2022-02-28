Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Hercules Capital worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.