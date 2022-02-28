Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of OLO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in OLO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in OLO by 209.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 523,555 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in OLO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $615,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,199.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE OLO opened at $14.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

