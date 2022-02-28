Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €280.00 ($318.18) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €185.32 ($210.59) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €183.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.