VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

NYSE:VMW traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.17. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cross Research dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.87.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Tobam grew its position in shares of VMware by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.