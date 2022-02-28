VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Cross Research

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cross Research from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VMW. Citigroup cut VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.