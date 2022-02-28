Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 359,524 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 420,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,299,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 247,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,192,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 448,557 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 10,049 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

