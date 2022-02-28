Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Truist Financial

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.53.

SPCE stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 93,698 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after buying an additional 134,974 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,018,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,223,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

