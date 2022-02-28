Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of VINP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.33. 83,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,843. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $740.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

