Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Shares of VINP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.33. 83,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,843. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $740.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Vinci Partners Investments (Get Rating)
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.
