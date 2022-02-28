Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

VFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 76.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 84.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 36,259 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.04 million, a PE ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 3.35. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Village Farms International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

