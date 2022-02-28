View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in View were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in View by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in View in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in View by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in View in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in View by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Get View alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $2.42 on Monday. View, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

About View (Get Rating)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.