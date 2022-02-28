VerusCoin (VRSC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $51,663.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $51,663.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.91 or 0.06871998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,057.24 or 0.99900066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003123 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,060,573 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

