Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $75,058.75 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ourania Tatsis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.02. 2,035,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,493. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.14 and its 200 day moving average is $204.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

