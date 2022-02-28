Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $5,140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

