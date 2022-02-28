Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,581,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $177.37 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.51 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.96 and a 200-day moving average of $227.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.65.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

