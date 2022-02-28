Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 365,071 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,232,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.2% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,444,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 291,201 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS opened at $23.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

