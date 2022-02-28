Verition Fund Management LLC Has $247,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after purchasing an additional 153,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.1% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

NYSE TOL opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

