Verition Fund Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of L&F Acquisition worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 119,788 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 62.0% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 191,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNFA opened at $10.07 on Monday. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

