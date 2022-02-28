Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 7.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 858.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 448,623 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Nikola by 22.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 1,292.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 87,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $7.90 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

