Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.54 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.00 and its 200-day moving average is $208.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $216,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

