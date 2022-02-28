Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Lifted by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.24. 5,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

