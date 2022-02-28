Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after buying an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after buying an additional 383,170 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after buying an additional 270,522 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $397.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.