Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Fortis Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,237,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,695 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,075,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 95,335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

