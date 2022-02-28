Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $47,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $184.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.44. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

