Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $94.25 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

