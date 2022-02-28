Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $244.47 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

