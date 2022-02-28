Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

VUG opened at $276.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.32 and its 200-day moving average is $303.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

