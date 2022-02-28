Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Raised by Yale University

Yale University boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 797.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Yale University’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yale University owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $44,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 931,957 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $40,900,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,305 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.