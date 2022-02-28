VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SMH stock traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $267.88. The stock had a trading volume of 103,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,456. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.62.
