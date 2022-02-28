VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.30

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 120063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VPR Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,950,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,176,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,639,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

