UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of UWM worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in UWM by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 793,621 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in UWM by 2,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 706,354 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.38 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30.

In related news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

