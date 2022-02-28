Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 428.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE stock opened at $87.96 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

