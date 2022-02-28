Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after acquiring an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,386,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,041,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after buying an additional 860,399 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,016,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,326,000 after buying an additional 46,144 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $88.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.