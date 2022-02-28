Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trex were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,004,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Trex by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trex by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.58.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREX opened at $90.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $111.12. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.