Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allegion were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of ALLE opened at $115.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average of $130.51. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.83 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Allegion Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.