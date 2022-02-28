Utah Retirement Systems Sells 51 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cable One were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CABO stock opened at $1,440.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,587.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,765.35. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

