Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,500 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,242,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,630,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after buying an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of STLD opened at $69.01 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.