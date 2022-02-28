Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,100 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Loews were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 102.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 93.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 862.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Loews by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $1,904,416. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

