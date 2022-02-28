Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,800 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 820.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 97.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 248.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 134,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Regency Centers’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.21.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

