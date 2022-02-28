Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,300 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 33.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 164.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $120.92 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

