Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ares Management by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $1,957,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $800,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.