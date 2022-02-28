Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

