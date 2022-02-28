Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Upstart alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.16. Upstart has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,372 shares of company stock worth $106,808,329. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.