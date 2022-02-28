Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $157.71 on Thursday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $128.21 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 34.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Universal Display by 12.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

