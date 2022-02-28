Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Universal Display worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1,565.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,001 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 485,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $157.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.67. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

