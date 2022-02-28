United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stake Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,059 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $241,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $802,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $4,404,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $5,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $26.91 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

