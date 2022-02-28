United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 116.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 652,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,633,000 after purchasing an additional 350,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 102.1% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $209.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.13. The company has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

