United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 743 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 21.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $141.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $118.42 and a 12 month high of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.26.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

