United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $86.79 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60.

