United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $111.52 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.44 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

