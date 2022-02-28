United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $214,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $6,102,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 255.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 60,143 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,099 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

